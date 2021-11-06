YOU MAYLIKE No Content Available

Bambara groundnut is indigenous to sub-Saharan Africa. Its flour is used in making a typical Nigerian food known as ‘okpa’, which is very popular in the eastern parts of Nigeria, especially in Enugu State. The secret to making the best Okpa is to use as few ingredients as possible because the Okpa beans (Bambara groundnut or Bambara beans) have a naturally delicious flavour. This flavour gets ruined when lots of seasoning is added to the meal.

INGREDIENTS: 4 cups of okpa flour, palm oil, grounded crayfish, blended fresh pepper, seasoning cubes, sliced uziza, water, salt to taste, okpa wrappers (you can either make use of the banana or plantain leaves, nylon bag or small plastic or stainless plate).

PROCEDURE: