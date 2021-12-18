Nigerian Christmas brings a lot of things to memory, It is always a memorable event for the Christian folks in Nigeria as well as the rest of the world, it is characterized by happiness, sharing of gifts and delicious foods (chicken, salad, rice) and the drinks that go along with them. With Christmas just a week away, garnish your dishes with not just ordinary fried chicken but with YUMMY CRUNCHY CRIPSY CHICKEN that leaves you craving more.

Ingredients: Some chicken thigh, I cup of all-purpose flour, 2 Tsp of onion powder, 2 Tsp garlic powder, ½ Tsp of paprika, 2Tsp of black pepper, hot chilli powder to taste, 2-3 Tsp of salt, 1 egg, and ½ cup of milk.

Procedure:

Mix all the dry ingredients (flour, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, black pepper, hot chilli, and salt) and set aside.

In another bowl, add half a cup of milk, one egg, a pinch of salt and some black pepper, mix thoroughly as this serves as an egg wash.

In another bowl, add soya, tomato paste, ginger paste, garlic paste, black pepper, salt, mixed seasoning (optional) and mix well together. Add the chicken parts to marinate them for at least 30minutes.

Pick each of the chicken parts into the dry ingredient, turn it over and remove it into the egg wash and back into the dry ingredient and turn it over again until it’s properly surrounded with the dry ingredients.

Finally place it into a deep frying hot oil, allow frying till it turns golden brown.

Remove from oil and place on a paper towel.

Enjoy your crunchy crispy chicken with Jollof or fried rice.