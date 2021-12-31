The Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has lost his twin sister, Kehinde.

She was confirmed dead on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

The death of his twin sister is coming weeks after the popular cleric lost his wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, to cancer on November 9, 2021.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s sister’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Tolu Odukoya Ijogun, via her verified Facebook page late Thursday night.

She wrote: “My Dearest Aunty K, my birthing partner and one of my closest aunties. You were always there for me when I needed my mother the most.

“You held my hand and encouraged me, to say I will miss you is such an understatement. Rest on Aunty, love you.”

