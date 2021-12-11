Edidiong Umoafia yesterday won silver medal in men’s 67kg category at the ongoing International Weightlifting Federation, (IWF) World Championship in Uzbekistan which also serves as 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifier.

Edidiong won the medal in the Commonwealth Championship thereby increasing Nigeria’s medal haul to 6 currently.

The 19 years old won silver in the Commonwealth Championship in the 67kg with a total lift of 295kg.

He was placed 12th position in the IWF World Championship.

He joined Stella Kingsley (gold) and Olarinoye Adenike Adijat (gold) who all won Commonwealth Championship Gold at the competition.

Nigeria has thus won a total of 6 medals – two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

It should be noted that a total of seven lifters are representing the country in the double Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are: Stella Peter Kingsley, 49 kg; Adenike Olarinoye, 55 kg; Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, 59 kg; Ogbonne Eze-Joy, 71 kg.

Other lifters are: Taiwo Liadi, 76 kg; Emmanuel Appah, 61 kg, and Joseph Edidiong, 67 kg.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships and Commonwealth Senior Championships, which started on Dec. 7 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is expected to end on Dec. 17.