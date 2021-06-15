Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday restated the commitment of his administration to efficient healthcare delivery, safety and security of Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the unveiling of a fully equipped 110 -Bed Maternal Child Centre and commissioning of emergency and Security Dispatch Regional Centre both located in the Epe area of the state .

The governor accompanied by his cabinet members on the commissioning of the projects said the unveiling of another fully equipped Maternal Child Centre is a clear demonstration of his administration’s seriousness about the war against maternal and child mortality in the state.

He said,” In the last two years, we have shown great commitment to the improvement of maternal and child health indices in the state. This Four Floor, 110 bed-Maternal Child Centre is another essential facility for safe childbirth and the reduction of maternal and infant mortality.

“At the commissioning of the Maternal Child Centre in Badagry last December, I reiterated the commitment of our Government to the eradication of maternal and child mortality in Lagos State through consistent action and smart investments: our overarching goal is to eradicate infant and child mortality in our State while our women must no longer die while giving life.

“We remain unwaveringly committed to this goal and this maternal and child centre brings to four the total number of MCCs delivered by this Administration along with the ones already commissioned in Badagry, Eti-Osa and Igando.”

On the Emergency and Safety Dispatch Centre he said, ‘’The commissioning and delivery of this Emergency and Security Regional Dispatch Centre reinforces the commitment of our Administration to the provision of a seamless and efficient safety, security and emergency management approach in Lagos State. It is also a demonstration of the premium that we place on the safety of lives and property irrespective of where Lagosians choose to live within the state.

‘’This Centre will serve as a hub and one stop facility for the efficient and rapid deployment of first responders to emergencies within Epe Local Government Area and its immediate vicinity.”

Sanwo-Olu added that the facility has been staffed with well-trained personnel and furnished with the necessary equipment required for effective response to emergencies.

According to him, it is designed to accommodate all relevant safety and security agencies including the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services Agency (LSFS), Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, among others.