By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated that the welfare of the people and the progress of the country has always been and will remain the top priorities of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Buhari administration.

This is even as he said that though Nigeria was facing diverse challenges, it will overcome the problems and realise its potentials especially if people who share progressive views continue to work together in the interest of the country.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Wednesday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, members of a South-West Think-Tank known as IMODOYE led by former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

LEADERSHIP reports that Imodoye means knowledge is valuable.

He said, “I am very hopeful that this country will truly realize its potentials and I believe that all of us working together can make that happen. If the progressive ideas are put forward and we focus, then this country indeed will work.

“The country is ours, we should make it happen, there will be many challenges but I think that we must be prepared to face it until progressive views of improved welfare for the citizens that we represent, eventually prevail.”

Speaking on the efforts of the Buhari administration to address some of the challenges confronting Nigerians, the Vice President noted that “the best way out of where we are today is to have a massive plan for investment because that is really how to create opportunities for jobs, which is what we are hoping to achieve with the Economic Sustainability Plan, creating opportunities through the solar investments with 5 million connections, the Farms for Jobs Project and the Social Housing Scheme.”

Earlier in his remark, former governor of Ogun State and leader of the group, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, said the visit was to identify with and support the cause of Prof. Osinbajo whom he described as “intelligent, hardworking, articulate” and a very proud son of the Southwest region.

His words: “we want to let you know that you are appreciated, we are proud of you and the work that you are doing, we know it is not an easy job. We also want to let you know that we want to join you in nation-building, if there is anything, any assignment you want us to undertake, we are at your service, that is why we are here.”

Former governor Daniel who is now an APC member led the Imodoye delegation which included some other new entrants into the party.

He said having joined the party, he has visited the President, governors, and other leaders including Chief Bisi Akande.

With him on the visit to the VP’s office were Mr Dare Babarinsa, a veteran journalist; and Otunba Opeyemi Agbaje, a policy analyst. Others were, Mr Ayodele Olaoye, Mr Kole Omololu, Mr. Kole Abe, Mr Deola Sosanwo, Mr Steve Oliyide, Mr John Obafemi and Mr Demola Folarin.