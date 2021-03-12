By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday assured the federal government of their support to solve the insecurity challenge, vowing that they won’t politicise the spate of insecurity.

The governors made the resolve after they rose from a meeting held at the Sokoto Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Sokoto State governor and chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting which lasted over five hours, said, “We reviewed the situation of the country, the security challenges in the country. As governors of the PDP, we have agreed and resolved to continue to work with the federal government with the sole aim of re-establishing peace in troubled areas of the federation.

“We must not play politics with security and we must all work together to ensure that we bring back peace in our land. So we have agreed to continue to work with the federal government in that regard,” he said.

Tambuwal also said the governors deliberated on the economy of the country. “We are appealing to Mr. President, to reconsider certain measures, and we are appealing to him to actually bring more succour and relief to the people of Nigeria and support state governments in the discharge of their mandate, by making available resources to the states.

“That will enable us execute our mandate and ensure that we engender good governance and good condition of living in our respective states throughout the country,” he added.

The forum, according to the governor, has set up a committe on legislative matters to be chaired by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state; a committe on legal matters to be chaired by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and a Finance committee led by the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu. The three committees, he said, have been integrated to work together in furtherance of the cause of the party.

Speaking earlier, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki said the Reconciliation and Strategy Committee will continue to work with all organs of the party, including the Governor’s Forum to reposition the party for current and future challenges.

The meeting was attended by a horde of PDP governors including Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Okezie

Ikpeazu (Abia) and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state.

Others were Godwin Obaseki, Adamu Fintiri, Bala Mohammed, Ben Ayade, Samuel Ortom and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governors of Edo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Cross River, Benue and Enugu states respectively.

Also in attendance were former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, ex-Katsina state governor, Ibrahim Shema, former Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo and erstwhile governor of Cross River state, Liyel Imoke among others.