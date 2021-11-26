BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commissioned 480 housing units of LagosHOMS at Ibeshe, saying his administration is committed to bridging the housing deficit in the state.

The governor, who also performed the ground breaking ceremony of LagosHOMS Ibeshe Phase 11 in Ikorodu division yesterday said his administration had created 16,904 jobs through the construction work in various housing schemes.

Sanwo-Olu who named the housing estate after the late ex-Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) president, Chief Babatunde Olusola Benson, said the housing projects have direct economic engagements for consultants, contractors and artisans in the state.

He said every responsive government knows the impact of good and decent homes on the welfare of the people, saying a decent home enhances the quality of life and promotes a general sense of wellbeing.

The governor hinted that provision of housing remains one of the mandates of his administration, adding that the commissioning ceremony was clear testimony and indication of fulfillment of electoral promises.



“Accommodation deficit is a challenge associated with all urban cities in the world. The situation in Lagos is however challenging because of the population growth rate of the State. The massive migration of people from all over the federation to Lagos State places a great pressure on the available housing facilities.