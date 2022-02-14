The enabling law of Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Authority mandates you to register businesses along the livestock value chain. How many have you registered since the authority was established about two years ago?

As of last year, 2021, it’s very unfortunate that we were able to register only a few businesses but as from August 2021 till date, we have registered more than 50 people and at least 10 companies. The delay in the registration was because we need to develop our regulations and Standard Operating Procedures, we need to have engagements with our stakeholders for them to understand what our mandates are and how are we going to deliver what is expected from us. So, we have had two stakeholders’ engagements and also there are some jingles that were aired. I’m sure now it is time for us to go out for enforcement because we have sensitised enough.

Apart from abattoirs, slaughterhouses and the rest, do you also register restaurants and food facilities?

It depends. If the restaurant is strictly processing livestock product for example the suya sellers, or if it is grilling meat, fish or poultry, it is mandatory for it to register with us, even if it has other components of foodstuffs. As far as the major component of livestock product is processed in a food facility, the proprietors need to register with us and we have to inspect the facility as well.

Is Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Authority just a regulatory body as the name suggests, or it does enforcements as well?

Yes, we have enforcement rights as well. From our regulation, we sensitize, we mobilise, we regulate, we standardise the activities of people and businesses along the livestock value-chain. And if the compliance is low, we have to enforce based on our provisions and penalties.

The Authority conducted an outreach programme, where it met with some butchers regarding how meat is supposed to be handled and processed. Has there been a change of attitude or do the butchers still handle meat in the traditional way?

Although behavioural change takes time, there are few changes we are expected to be abrupt such as use of Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE), use of suitable meat transport vehicles, mandatory inspection by Veterinarians and proper storage of products. However, the butchers still use the traditional method for so many reasons. One, there are no modern facilities, no adoptable tools for them to even upgrade their standards. Secondly, there is no advocacy for them to understand why they need to transit from the traditional method to a state-of-the-art technology and innovative methods that will ease their job and increase income generation. We are yet to saturate the stakeholders with information but we are working towards ensuring that they also upgrade to modern facilities.

But Kaduna State Government took some butchers to some Islamic countries to see how other Muslims handle meat generally. Are you saying that that has not changed their attitude?

From the look of things, it hasn’t. Although they are now aware of better tools to work with but the tools are not yet available and sometimes for change in attitude to take place, there must be enforcement; there must be day to day enforcement of regulations, to ensured that these practices are being adopted and if people don’t, there are consequences for that.

Among other things, part of the functions of the local governments is to maintain slaughter houses and abattoirs. Is Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Authority not encroaching into the roles of that tier of government?

There is a difference between management of a facility and regulation. Our law is to regulate these facilities everywhere within Kaduna state. We are responsible for regulating these facilities wherever they are, while the LGAs and MDAs manage them.

Has any investor signified interest in investing in our abattoirs, considering the huge revenue potential?

Yes, since I came into this office there was only one investor that has shown interest and we were able to evaluate their technical capacity and we were not sure about it yet. Apart from investment in abattoirs, there are various investment opportunities for private sector in livestock and meat industries. Interested person can reach out to the relevant agency for more details.

Is your Authority thinking of a situation where Kaduna state livestock products would be exported to foreign countries or at least patronized by other states?

Yes. We are very ambitious, we are hoping that our products would be transported to outside Nigeria, but we have to do our homework first. That is why I said we have to sanitise the system. The reasons why we can’t access the international market is because of the fear of diseases. So, yes all these things are being captured in our regulation that is under review by Ministry of Justice and we hope it would be published as soon as possible. So, if we publish that, we are going to go hard on people, ensuring that all these basic indicators that stopped our marketers from accessing international market are eliminated.

So, is Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Authority also mandated to check the diseases of these animals before they are slaughtered?

As I said before, we have two components; the management component and the regulatory component. The management component, for example, is that all the municipal abattoirs in Kaduna state are being managed by the Ministry of Agriculture. So, we would draft regulations, we would tell them that for you to slaughter animals, they have to undergo inspection, they have to be certified that they are free from certain diseases before they are being slaughtered. We will inspect and ensure that this is being done before animals are slaughtered and it is not only government facilities, including the private sectors. First, we have to get a vet nary doctor to do the inspection, then we are going to check the records to ensure that all these protocols for the inspection are being done to ensure that the final product is safe for consumption. Yes, we provide a framework and the Ministry of Agriculture does the management; we regulate the activities.

What is your vision for Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Authority, what do you intend to do, to take it to greater heights and add value to livestock production in Kaduna state?

We have two visions and we have given ourselves a timeline. Short, medium and long term goals. So first, we need to know who are our stakeholders by creating a database. We need to know what they are doing, their locations whether they are licensed or not, the products they are handling, the quality of the products. That is one, then secondly we have a vision to ensure that everyone within Kaduna state that would consume a livestock product, we can guarantee that the product is safe for consumption. We want to ensure that products are labelled and there are some advices for the consumer, like ‘’ keep in so, so temperature and to be consumed within a certain period’’. These basic things, we want to introduce in our products. Thirdly, as we are regulating, we want to open up the market for investors to come in and for those that are already in the system, to upgrade and formally access international markets such as Shoprite. And they can only access these markets when they standardise their products. These is the vision that we have and we gave ourselves timelines to achieve them.

What are these timelines?

When we say short term, we mean maybe within three years, we should be able to have the data of all stakeholders in Kaduna state. By three years, you should be registered and we should have your information. By medium term, we mean by 10 years we should have standardised products. You should be able to go to the market and have ‘’tsire’’ or whatever it is, that has a label on it saying if you are not going to consume it immediately, you should keep it in so, so temperature. We give ourselves 10 years and I’m happy to tell you that Kilishi people at Ungwan Sarki were so happy and they even brought a sample and asked us to okay it. We made some corrections and they are hoping to start packaging it with label. Sure, we are going to open up market for them and even actively get people to come in and work with them.

MEAT Facts

-Kaduna State is the first sub-national to enact a law to regulate the livestock sub-sector in the country;

-The law which regulates the Registration and Regulation of Slaughter facilities and Milk and Diary Services states that:

– No person or corporate body shall operate any facility as abattoir, slaughter facility, meat or dairy shop or meat processing plant unless same is registered and licensed as such by Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Authority;

– The Authority shall issue to the applicant a certificate of registration and a license, which shall stipulate the conditions for their operations, upon the payment of the prescribed fees;

– The registration and grant of license made under this law may be cancelled at any time by the Authority, if it is satisfied that the facility is not being operated in compliance with the Law;

– No person shall slaughter any animal which is intended for human consumption or dress the carcass of any such animal elsewhere, other than in a registered facility;

– A person can slaughter animals within his premises if the meat derived there from is not sold or intended for sale to the public;

– Every facility shall be constructed in conformity with the advice and template provided by the Authority on site mapping, architectural and structural design.