By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has said that the Army will consolidate on successes earlier recorded to deal a final blow to the terrorists.

Attahiru further said that in achieving this, the Army will work with the neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Niger and Chad republic to annihilate insurgency in the country.

The Army Chief said this while on operational tour of Commands and Army formations in the Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno state.

He said: ” The entire process is that when you take over Command, you visit troops to meet them first hand and they tell you what their problems are, then you go back and articulate and ensure those problems are resolved.

” I have met Commanders, I recieved briefs and they told me exactly what their critical requirements are. The emphasis is on the effectiveness of the operations. We want to bring the war to an end soon. We want to catch on successes recorded and ensure total annihilation of Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

” This is what I can tell Nigerians. It is not just the Northeast Theatre, we equally ensuring gallantry of our operations in other parts of the country. We will ensure that people do their work so that insecurity will be a thing of the past . There are challenges which are not insumauntatable.

I will not start elaborating on those challenges. They are challenges that reduce military effectiveness and we are going to address them. The president and commander-in- Chief is interested in what goes on in this Theatre, ” the COAS further said .

Meanwhile, addressing troops at Ngamdu Army Super Camp, sector 2 and Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole Maiduguri , Maj. Gen Attahiru appreciated all efforts made by by troops so far in the war against terrorism.

He assured the troops getting all the required support aftermath of the entire operations they had embarked on.

” I know you have pushed these ” bagas” ( the terrorists) this far. You will continue to do the same thing subsequently. Another thing is the issue of equipment, I had a brief this afternoon about lack of it and we are making tremendously efforts ,as your Chief of Army staff, I have been equally told of your kitting, in the next couple of weeks, you will have your boots, your uniforms and protective gears.

” Furthermore, I know the issue of overstay in the mission have been a major problem. We will not do that almost immediately, but be rest assured that in the next couple of weeks or months, we shall have a standard rotation plan that most of you will leave the Theatre replaced by some other soldiers, so that we can continue the war.

” I see this war ending soon so that all of us can go back and stay back with our families. In the next couple of days, you will receive my command’s philosophy that directs you on how we are going to run the Nigerian Army. A proud Army ,a professional Army and Army committed to make Nigerians proud that they indeed have an Army,” Attahiru said.