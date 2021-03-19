BY FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi has revealed that several traditional rulers comprising district heads and ward heads in his domain have been killed for daring to expose members of the outlawed Boko Haram terrorist group.

He said notwithstanding the killings, the traditional institution in Borno State, will continue to cooperate with the federal and state governments as well as the security agencies to deal with the terrorists for peace to return to the state and the entire Northeast region

The Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Idrissa Timta, was one of the early casualties of the terrorists’ war against citizens and traditional institution in Borno.

He was travelling to Gombe State for the burial of the Emir of Gombe when the insurgents struck, abducted and later killed him.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Friday at his palace in Maiduguri, the Shehu of Borno, who recently clocked 12 years on the throne, said he decided not to mark the anniversary in honour of all the victims of Boko Haram activities in the state.

He said his concern for now is the security and welfare of his people and not the celebration of being on the throne for over a decade.

The royal father who explained how he inherited the Boko Haram insurgency, said despite the ugly situation, frantic efforts had been made by the traditional institution in the state to bring the insurgency under control through exposing the terrorists to the security agencies.

El-Kanemi said notwithstanding the danger inherent in exposing the terrorists, Borno traditional rulers will continue to cooperate with the government to expose members of the terrorists who are still waging war against the citizens and the government.

He said: “In the course of exposing the terrorists, so many traditional rulers have been killed. They once attacked me with a suicide bomber while returning from the mosque in front of my palace. The same bomb was taken to the Emir of Dikwa. So many things have happened and all these things will never pose a threat to us.”

On how he ascended the throne and the low key 12th anniversary, the monarch thanked the people of Borno for their support and cooperation with the Emirate Council since he ascended the throne as the Shehu of Borno.

El-Kanemi said, “Borno like Maiduguri, it was established by my grandfather, Shehu Abubakar Garbai, in 1907. He ruled for 22 years, then two of his brothers, Shehu Sand Kura and Shehu Sanda Kyarimi also ruled, my father also ruled and after Shehu Mustapha, I came into office.

“I thank the people of Borno for all the cooperation they have been giving to me. I assure the people that I will live up to expectation. I celebrated my 12th anniversary in low key because my major concern now is the security of my people. Everybody knows that the Boko Haram insurgency we are experiencing came before my appointment because I was appointed Shehu of Borno in 2009.

“When Boko Haram terrorists came to the palace during the reign of the former Shehu, I was not appointed. When the crisis between Boko Haram and the Nigeria Police happened around Custom Area of the metropolis, I was not appointed.

“But all the same, I have been trying to unite my people and at the same time trying my best to see that the crisis comes to an end. The government has tried, so also President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Before the coming of this administration, we know the situation in Borno. Let’s say nine years ago, we were not receiving visitors. The airport was shut down because of the terrorists. There was no road then as the terrorists took over the road, except Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

“There was no national grid; no GSM, churches and mosques were burnt. But with the coming of this administration, considerable progress has been made in the area of security. People have gone back to their lawful businesses.

“We thank God, we will continue to pray and cooperate with the security agencies to see that the crisis comes to an end,” he said.