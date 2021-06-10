The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday, restated the commitment of his administration to continue to strengthen the capacity of the judiciary, so that the people will have fair dispensation of justice, irrespective of age, gender, religion, geographical location or political affiliation.

Abiodun, who noted that efficient and effective administration of justice remains an important pillar of access to justice and by extension, a key indicator towards the Ease of Doing Business in any society, declared that the current administration in the state would continue to espouse policies in order to make Ogun remain the safest place to work, live and do business in Nigeria.

The governor stated this while inaugurating the Governing Council of the Ogun Multi-Door Courthouse and Award ceremony, held at the Ogun State Magistrate Court, Isabo, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Represented at the event by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Abiodun explained that the Multi-Door Courthouse, as part of the public justice system has been emplaced to enhance access to justice by providing alternative mechanisms to supplement and complement litigation in the resolution of disputes across the states.