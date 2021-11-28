Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has said his administration will continue to support security agencies operating in the state to deliver on their mandates.

Makinde, who stated this at the government house, Agodi, Ibadan, while receiving state directors of the Department of State Services in the south west states, who were in the state to hold the zonal conference of directors of state services, said security, is key to the successful implementation of government policies.

The governor lauded the team led by its Chairman, Sheikh Mohammed Waziri, for helping to tackle insecurity in all the nooks and crannies of the country.

He said: “We welcome you to Ibadan and I am glad that the conference went very well. You were able to interact and identify some of the security challenges within the geopolitical zone.

“I am also happy that from your interaction, you have been able to come up with the fact that drug abuse and children in primary school becoming cultists is common. Yes, we can go after them just like you have suggested. We can win the war with brute force but can we win peace with the same force? For us, we think striking at the heart of what is causing all of these is germaine. And if you trace it, it is economical. So, it is difficult to bring people to live peacefully together,”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, chairman of the South West Zonal Conference of State Directors of State Service, Sheik Mohammed Waziri, said that the DSS understands the importance of security in a polity, adding that without security there would not be development.