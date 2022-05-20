Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has assured Nigerians that the leadership of the party was doing everything to ensure that the party remains united.

Osinbajo gave the assurance yesterday while speaking with newsmen shortly after a closed-door meeting with APC delegates at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The presidential hopeful stated that apart from being the ruling party, the APC is the only party that has the potentials to do the best for the country.

He said, “I think we have a great party as you know. And what we have done here today is that we have discussed a wide number of issues especially issues that concern our country and the development of our country.

“We are also completely at one on the idea that the party needs to be united. So, everything that needs to be done is being done and will be done to ensure unity of the party.

“Our party is obviously as you know, not just ruling party but the party that has the greatest potentials to do the best for this country. So, every little problem that we have, we are resolving. We have the capacity; we have the maturity to resolve all of those conflicts and problems.”

He said they spent time at the meeting talking more about national issues and about issues of development, adding that they have to do a lot of work and are willing and ready to do the work to ensure a united party.

Before the commencement of the closed-door meeting, the chairman of APC in Rivers State, Chief Emeka Beke, described the state as an “APC state”.

Beke said, “This is an APC state; APC will win election in Rivers State. They are scared; Governor Wike is scared in Rivers State. Since this exco came on board, APC has been functioning in Rivers State.”