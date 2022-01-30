The new Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof Ishaya Tanko has started on good footing. As an insider himself, and one of its pillars, he must be familiar with basic issues surrounding the school and its survival and is expected to do everything within his knowledge and power, to add value to it. Kudos must also be given to his predecessor, Prof Shedi Maimako who did very well by taking the University to its present level. He did many things to add colour to the prestigious centre of academic excellence which to me, is second to none in the country. Forget the noise all over by the alumni of other students who make noise about their alma maters. Of course, who will not say his mother’s soup is not sweet, even when it is not sweet?

For me and many Nigerians, there are only 2 Universities in Nigeria: the University of Jos, located in Jos, Plateau state, north central Nigeria, and others. Check and see what the good Lord has done and invested in the school. It is comparable to only the Oxford and Harvard Universities. Am saying this with all confidence because by the grace of Almighty God, I am an alumnus of both the Harvard University and the University of Jos. Please, a very big round of applause for my alma matters.

Ladies and gentlemen,l et me not deviate from the core of this piece. I am talking about the new developments and innovations within the University of Jos, my first alma matter, being facilitated by no other but the new Vice Chancellor, Prof Ishaya Tanko and his team.

While Prof Maimako was VC, Tanko was the deputy VC, administration, together they worked hard to improve on the lot of the University to the admiration of many. Today, Prof Tanko has taken over from Prof Maimako and having been part of the leadership and management of the institution for 5 years running, the new administration could best be described as that of continuation, consolidation, improvement, advancement, expansion and new thinking.

Tanko’s decision to sign a memorandum of understanding for a lease agreement with the Royal Choice Inn Limited under a Build, Operate and Transfer ( BOT) is not just historic and commendable, but remarkably futuristic and very significant. It entails the rehabilitation and expansion of existing structures and the provision of addition ones for the accommodation and comfort of students, thereby creating addition located within the premises of the old University Council guest house which will be upgraded to higher standards to meet specific needs. The scope of the entire work will also include new suites,reception,offices,restaurants, bars,car park, facility and activity centres with fitness rooms/Gym, swimming pool,,etc. The facility will also include multipurpose conference hall, internet facilities and in-house entertainment servicesof internantional standard. The agreement is expected to subsist for a 20 year period of operation. It is expected to be remodeled to meet global standards with invitation to more developers to key into the investment to partner with the University. With some huge interventions from the federal government through TETFUND, the new administration is poised to expending the school as never before to put in place abundant and lasting structures for the convenient of both students and staff to make access easy to achieveing the laudable objectives of learning.

The essence of this gigantic strides is, most importantly for the safety of the students. Whoever knows the location of the University of Jos will know that it has a problem of scarcity of accommodation for its students, whose enrolment increases every admission year. Many of the students stay off campus because the available hostel accommodation is limited and cannot take care of the number of students. And because development has also caught up with the location of the University, the only reasonable thing to do is to think outside the box to make it easy for students to be housed in one place for security to be centralized and properly coordinated. If students are in one hostel location, it will be easier for security to be provided, but when students are scattered all over, movement will also be difficult especially during crisis. No one prays for crisis or internal demonstrations, but as human beings these occurences are bound to occur. We cannot wait for them to occur before measures are put in place. Besides, they have occurred many times in time past and such steps needs to be taken to guarantee the safety of students and all those who work and live within the University area.

The decision to prioritize to protect the students and the entire people within the institution’s vicinity is a highly commendable. It is a sign of sensitivity to the issues of the school by the new University regime. This is because the school must be safe with a conducive environment for activities to be smooth. Prof Tanko, being an insider himself is very much familiar with the situation of the University and therefore no wonder that he has moved quickly to provide safe and conducive accommodation for the students who are scattered all over the precincts of Bauchi road, living off campus. During crisis many of the students and staff alike normally got stranded and often times become victims of crossfire, etc.

It is therefore timely and very courageous of the University leadership to think of safety first for the University before any other consideration. Massive and beautiful physical developments with high quality input and output without security is not achievement, unless such are safe and lasting. While we pray for more funds to the University, we also urged the developers ,Royal Choice Inn Ltd to work as working for God to meet the need of humanity.

