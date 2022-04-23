Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said his administration will continue to work with security formations in the state to ensure the state remains the most peaceful, safe, secured and enterprising state for the residents.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this on Friday when the General Officer Commanding GOC), 81 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General Umar Musa; Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar and the Commander, NNS Beecroft of Nigeria Navy, Commodore AM Haruna, led some military officers on a courtesy call to him at the Lagos House Marina.

He charged the military officers to sustain and improve the existing collaboration between the government and all the various security formations in the state, saying they owe it as a duty to the country to continue to raise the level of security assurance that currently exists in Lagos.

“As a government in the last three years, we have been receiving tremendous cooperation from the men and officers of the Nigerian Army Forces – Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy.

“As a government, we will continue to ensure that we raise the bar of governance so that our people can receive the real dividends of democracy, which is the improvement of the livelihood of our citizens. And in doing that, the safety and security of lives and property are critical and germane because it is only in a safe and secured environment that businesses can thrive; people will sleep with two eyes closed and go about their businesses lawfully.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For us, as civilians, we will ensure that democracy thrives. We will continue to ensure that we bring to the barest minimum things that can bring about a civil disturbance. The expectation of our citizens is not lost on us and we know what we are meant to be doing. We will do what we can do to ensure that Lagos continues to remain safe, peaceful and enterprising to our citizens and foreigners.”

In his remarks, Major-General Musa said members of military officers in the state are working behind the scenes to make sure Lagos becomes the most peaceful and secure state in the country.