By Peter Ibrahim

Kaduna State Government has restated its resolve to sustain high budgetary allocation to the health sector, as it continues to work towards expanding access to quality health care in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, stated this while participating in a round table discussion on “Public Investment in Health and Human Capital”, organised by Lafiya Programme in Kaduna.

The Deputy Governor, who reiterated that health remains a top priority to the state government, said “health is not only fundamental to human development, but also a basic human right”.

Dr. Balarabe, who commended the Lafiya team for facilitating the discussion, described the event as a good opportunity for the state to get feedback from development partners and civil society groups working in the state.

She pointed out that since 2016, the state has maintained a budgetary allocation of 16% and above, because of the commitment of the administration towards expanding access to quality health for all in the state.

According to the Deputy Governor, the investments have translated into strengthening of the state’s public health system that has suffered prolonged neglect.

“All our programmes are anchored on improving the quality of lives of our citizens through access to basic social services; especially access to quality health care – both curative and preventive, as contained in our manifesto.

”We pledged to improve access to healthcare and to ensure better health outcomes for our people. Starting from the first full budget prepared by this administration in 2016, we have maintained a budgetary allocation of 16% and above for the health sector,’’ she said.

According to Dr Balarabe, this high budgetary allocation clearly demonstrates government’s commitment to keep the promise they made to prioritize the health and wellness of the people.

Earlier, Mustapha Jumare, the Co-Chair of the State Maternal Newborn and Child Health Accountability Mechanism, said Kaduna is the only state that has constituted Human Capital Development Council in the entire country.

He added that the state is has even surpassed the Abuja Declaration that mandated states to devote 15% of their annual budgets to health.