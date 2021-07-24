Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said there is no going back as his administration would follow the case of AbdulJabbar Sheikh Nasiru Kabara to its logical conclusion, emphasising that “the struggle is for all of us.”

He made this known when he paid Sallah visit to the leader of Qadiriyyah movement, Shekh Khalifa Qariballah Nasiru Kabara, at Qadiriyyah House, Kabara yesterday.

“We are very grateful that we are following the right steps on the situation now. And the state government will continue to monitor the situation very well. Up to its logical conclusion,” he said.

Commending Khalifa Kabara, he added, “We are equally commending you for what you did. The role you played. It is indeed amazing that Islamic scholars played well during the debate. They displayed genuine Islamic knowledge.”

He added; “They work with their knowledge, faulting others that,…there are those who think they are learned, but they do not work with what they claim they know. That is part of the reasons why we found ourselves in such kind of situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also promised to help in the completion of the Sheikh Nasiru Kabara Islamic Centre in Abuja, saying, “We will see what we can do to see to its completion In Sha Allah.”

In his remarks, Khalifa Kabara praised the governor in the role he played in protecting the dignity and pride of Prophet Muhammed.

“We are most grateful also for your visit, which you made a yearly event. We are happy that His Excellency frequents also our other activities, from Tafsir during the Ramadhan period, to our yearly Maukibi event, among others. We are grateful how His Excellency distinguishes himself with those things,” he concluded.