BY ALO ABIOLA |

The Caretaker Committee chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon Paul Omotoso has said it was the time for an Ekiti person to become the president of Nigeria.

Omotoso said the party members would drag Governor Kayode Fayemi into the 2023 presidential race, even if he did not express interest to run for the country’s number one position.

The chairman made these known in Ayede Ekiti, Oye local government Area of the state on Saturday, during a Christmas programme organised by a chieftain of the party, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu for over 1,000 APC members in Ekiti North Senatorial District.

The chairman who was represented by the publicity secretary of the committee, Hon Ade Ajayi, said “We can say boldly that APC will win the Ekiti governorship election in 2022, because Governor Fayemi has done creditably well and we don’t want another reckless party that will destroy Ekiti again.

“On the 2023 presidency, the time has come for the president to come from Ekiti. That is why we are pleading with you to support governor Fayemi.

“Though governor Fayemi has never said he wanted to contest, we will force him to plunge into the race, because of his competence, dedication and loyalty to APC.”

He added that the party hierarchies at the state, local government and ward levels would reward Osinkolu, who was the chairman of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council in Ekiti in the 2019 presidential poll, for his contributions and loyalty to APC despite all odds.