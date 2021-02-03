By ABU NMODU |

The Etsu Nupe and chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has declared that the traditional institution would always honour those who contribute to the development of the society and humanity.

The Etsu Nupe stated this at the turbaning ceremony of the former minister of sports, Alhaji Sani Ndanusa as the new Marafan Nupe.

He said, “Those that are given traditional titles are people of proven integrity who show concern to the development and socio-economic well being of the emirate.”

While saying the honour was to encourage others to live exemplary life, the royal father said the emirate would continue to recognise selfless service by its sons and daughters.

He charged the sons and daughters of the emirate to continue to bring development to the emirate, the state and the country.

The Etsu Nupe also stressed the need for the entire people of Nupe land, across Nigeria and in the Diaspora, to continue to contribute meaningfully to the development of Nupe race, Niger State and Nigeria.

He appealed to Nupe people, especially the privileged ones, to always assist their less privileged brothers and sisters in the society saying that wealth needs to be circulated and not hoarded while people are suffering.

The Etsu Nupe, said, “it is extremely important that the highly placed individuals in the society should always think of what they would do to better the lots of the less privileged ones in the society.”

In his address, the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed-Ketso, noted that, as an enthusiast of the traditional institutions, his administration would continue to contribute and support the sustenance of traditional rulers.