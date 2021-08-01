Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has reiterated the preparedness of his administration to improve sports facilities to empower youths, develop Oyo economy.

The governor who stated this during the inspection of projects in Ibadan, including the Akobo-General Gas Flyover, the 21-kilometer Ajia-Airport-New Ife Expressway road, with spur to Amuloko and the Lekan Salami Sport Complex remodeling project, expressed satisfaction with the quality of the works being done by the contractors.

He added that the scope of the projects had been well covered, while the schedule was being followed.

Speaking with newsmen at the Lekan Salami Sport Complex, Adamasingba after inspecting the projects, the governor said the Lekan Salami Sport Complex had been upgraded to FIFA standard, with four world class changing rooms, capacity for 25 players and wet areas with capacity for 11 players at a time.

According to the governor, the stadium has also in line with FIFA requirement been equipped with a state-of-the-art studio including CCTV facilities that can monitor five kilometre radius of the stadium and the Ibadan airport, as well as world class gadgets that enables the linking of the stadium to a minimum of four stadia.