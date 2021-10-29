Senate President Ahmad Lawan said yesterday that the National Assembly would ensure that the issue of defence and security was prioritised to receive the highest vote in the 2022 budget.

Lawan stated this in Abuja at the opening of the 5th Conference of Network of African Parliamentarians Members of Defense and Security Committees.

A statement by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President told the participants at the conference that not only Nigeria, but that the world is facing the challenges of insecurity.

“For us in Nigeria, in the National Assembly, our Committees on Defence and Security are probably the most overworked. But right from inception in 2019 when those committees were formed, we consider insecurity in Nigeria as part and parcel of our legislative agenda.

“And of course, that is the agenda of the administration as well. So there is a meeting point between us in the Legislature in the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government.”