Newly elected South-south zonal representative on the board of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ama-Ebi Ebikpolade, says plans are being perfected to ensure that the region would be the next powerhouse of the sport in the country.

Ebikpolade on Thursday ended 16-years reign of Orok Duke on the board of the NTTF after he emerged winner of the South-south zonal election decided at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen after his election, Ebikpolade promised to bring the needed change to table tennis in Nigeria and particularly the South-South zone.

He said talent discovery and development to stardom would be the main goal in his quest to make the South-south zone a force to reckon with in Table tennis.

“We have already mapped out our plans and how to go about it, in the areas of discovery and nurturing talents to stardom in the south-south region which is blessed with abundant talents. We are calling on sponsors to rally round the sports so we can achieve our aims,” he said.