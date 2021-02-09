BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

Amid several complaints about foreign companies maltreating some of their Nigerian staff, the Hon chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC) Barrister Chile Igbawua has warned foreign investors against maltreating Nigerians working in their companies.

Igbawua stated this when he received in his office a delegation of Pan Africa United Youth Developments Network who were on courtesy visit to lay complaint about some foreign companies maltreating Nigerians working under them.

The commissioner said because of the magnitude of the problem he would not allow only the state commissioners to handle it as so many complaints are coming in about the ways some of the foreign companies are treating their staff.

He said, “We have labour laws in Nigeria for goodness sake and we also have industrial standards, people working in various industries depending on the kind of industries they are working are entitled to good working conditions and are also entitled to minimum conditions of service.”