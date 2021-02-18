By JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH |

Federal government has assured that the 13.25 kilometer Apo-Karshi road, first awarded in 2011 will be completed and open for public use before this year’s rainy season.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mohammed Bello, gave the assurance yesterday after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The minister blamed error of design and a huge rock outcrop on the alignment of the road for the delay in completion of the project.

The road was designed to ease the gridlock at the AYA-Nyanya-Mararaba section of the Abuja-Keffi road that links the Abuja metropolis with some densely populated satellite towns including Karshi, and neighbouring Nasarawa State.

The award of the contract by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), in 2011 was for a sum of N6.4 billion (N6,355,609,124.53).

The scope of contract was to include site clearance and earthworks; construction of culverts (pipe and box) of various sizes; drainages; construction of two bridges of 3-span (45m) and 5-span (75m); rehabilitation of one bridge; as well as pavement and surfacing.

Reminded that commuters faced daily gridlock on Abuja-Keffi road due to the delay in completion of the project, Bello said the initial challenges encountered by the project contractor have been surmounted, adding that work is at advanced stage.

He said: “The Karshi-Apo road is a project that should have been delivered by now. One of the main challenges faced in that road has to do with error in the design whereby, a huge rock outcrop on the alignment of the road corridor became very difficult to be able to arrange. But we are very happy to say that it is now almost taken care of. I believe within a few months time hopefully before onset of the rains this year, that road would be open.

“Already a portion of that road which links Tundun Wada on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway via old and new Karshi is now very motorable because of the bridge constructed there by the Ecological Fund, which was commissioned about a month ago.

“I believe this road would help on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway particularly the portion from the military formation right to Nyanya, which I’m sure you aware the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing are working on. It’s been widened and all the alignment for the road proper have been graded.”