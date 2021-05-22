The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Nigerians not to despair over the myriad of challenges confronting the nation, saying everything would eventually be all right.

Senator Omo-Agege also harped on the need for citizens to eschew bitterness and ill-feelings towards one another as the country stands to gain a lot from a united front.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja in his opening remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, he said he remained an optimist of a better Nigeria, despite the current security challenges in some parts of the country.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga, he said: “We must never despair over the weight of challenges facing our nation. It is because among nations, Nigeria is a nation of the chosen. We are blessed with some of the best resources the world has ever known. Our mainstay natural resource namely oil, is said to be of the best quality type in the world being practically sulphur-free. In terms of the human resource, Nigeria has some of the best brains in practically all fields of human endeavour.”

