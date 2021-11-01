Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said his administration will use the instrumentalities of law and policies to preserve and celebrate Ekiti pristine values of diligence, honesty and integrity and that this will be one the legacies to his successor.

Fayemi maintained that this accounted for why he enacted the Ekiti Honours Roll Law 41 of 2020, which prescribed and mandated conferment of annual ‘Oni Uyi’ honours on those who participated actively in the development of the state as architects and builders.

The governor revealed this at the weekend in Ado Ekiti during the maiden edition of the conferment of Oni Uyi honour on 48 distinguished Nigerians categorised as ‘Architects and Builders’ of Ekiti.

Those bestowed with honours include former Governors Ayodele Fayose, Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni and 45 others like the legal icon, Chief Afe Babalola(SAN) and Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, two former military administrators of the state, Col. Inua Bawa and Commodore Atanda Yusuf, and those who worked for the creation of Ekiti Sstate like Chief Deji Fasuan, were also garlanded with distinguished honours.

Addressing the gathering, Fayemi said the honour was conceptualised to sustain the values of hard work, honesty, integrity, and scholarship the state was renowned and respected for.