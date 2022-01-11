Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress arrived Kwara State yesterday to reconcile all the sides in what he called “family feud” within the state chapter of the party.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Adamu said the committee would meet first with the aggrieved members of the party and then listen to the party executives, stakeholders and elders led by the governor in order to strike a balance and reconcile them.

He said the committee would not accept any action or utterances that would deepen divisions or rubbish the APC-led administration in Kwara State.

“We are in Ilorin today (Monday) to listen to complaints and grumblings that were expressed through the petitions received by us, and we felt a sense of duty as a committee to listen to those who are complaining, the issues they have, and see how best we can find a way out. Some of these (complaints) may be imaginary. Some of them may just be perceptions. But we don’t want to preempt what they mean until we listen to them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The essence is to avail the petitioners what is called a fair hearing. By the time we hear them we will be able to make some judgements. The government is our government. And anything that will rock the stability of the ship of state we will take every precaution to ensure that we discourage that.

“We want to assure Your Excellency and the leadership of APC in the state that we will not accept anything that is planted to discredit the administration of the state. We will try our best to reconcile,” Adamu added.

AbdulRazaq on his part said the party and the government is always open to reconciliation and would support the committee in its mandate to unify the party.

“We are indeed very grateful to have a very powerful delegation in Kwara State. And the unique thing about your team is how you dedicate your time to build the party and build the nation,” he said, commending the committee members and their commitment to peace.

ADVERTISEMENT