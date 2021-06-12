The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has assured that his administration is determined to reduce infrastructure deficit in the state and lift the people out of poverty.

He gave the assurance yesterday, at the commissioning of the 6.539km road network in Ijapo.

The governor also reiterated his commitment to timely completion of all ongoing projects across the state.

He expressed hope that the roads would enhance the connectivity within the estate and afford motorists safer and quicker accessibility to the centre of the town.

“The pains of residents along these roads have now been translated into joy. As this project is being handed over today, we have a responsibility, as a people, to ensure that the state of these roads is not only maintained but also enhanced.

“These well constructed concrete channels must not be turned into refuse dumps. The asphalt must not be turned to sites for car wash and must be seen as our personal property to be handled with utmost care.

“To the good people of Ondo State, we once more, appreciate your cooperation and solidarity with our government in the past four years,” Governor Akeredolu added.

The commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engr Raimi Aminu, said the road construction in Ijapo was another testimony of the commitment of the governor to the infrastructure development in the state.