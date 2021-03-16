By Michael Oche,

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has vowed to resist any attempt by the Federal Government to deprive Delta State of the £4.2 million recovered from former Governor James Ibori.

The NDYC argued that the funds were looted from Delta State coffers and as such should rightly be returned to the state for infrastructural development and other critical needs.

It would be recalled that the UK had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to return the sum of £4.2 million recovered from the former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, to Nigeria.

NDYC in a statement signed by its newly elected Director, international relations, Comr Collins Ufuoma Achakpekri and national coordinator, Engr Jator Abido vowed to use all legal means to ensure that Delta State gets what belongs to her as has always been the practice.

“This is not the first time monies looted from states in Nigeria is being recovered abroad. However, once the money is returned, it goes to the state where is was stolen from.

“The money confiscated from former Governor Joshua Dariye of Plateau state in the UK was recovered by the Federal Government, repatriated to Nigeria and returned to the Plateau State Government.

“The money confiscated from former Governor Diepreye Alamieyesigha of Bayelsa state in the UK was recovered by the Federal Government, repatriated to Nigeria and remitted to the account of Bayelsa State Government.

“How then will anyone suggests that the £4.2 million confiscated from ex-Governor James Ibori in the UK and recovered by the Federal Government has to be appropriated by the Federal Government,” the statement queried.

The NDYC further warned that if Federal Government is allowed to appropriate the funds without recourse to the Delta State Government, the people of the state would be shortchanged and deprived of legitimate resources to improve on the needed infrastructural development and economy.

The NDYC also lauded the House of Representatives, Legal luminaries and others for their resolution urging the Federal Government to ensure that the funds returned is handed over to Delta state.