Deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, has assured that all the requests from participants, especially women, at the Asaba zonal public hearing on Constitution alteration would be given serious consideration.

The two-day public hearing in Asaba drew participants from Delta, Bayelsa and Edo States.

Omo-Agege, the chairman, Senate committee on Constitution Review, who was represented by the chairman of the zonal public hearing, Senator James Manager, stated that the focus of the committee was to manage the review exercise in a fair, inclusive, credible, and transparent manner when some women met him and demanded an increase in the 35 per cent affirmative action benchmark in politics.

The women from the 100 per cent Lobby Women for Democracy, National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) Participating In Politics under the United Nations charter and others said they were determined to amplify the voices of womenfolk in the revised constitution, especially a 100 per cent control of resources for the owners.

Their leader, Dr Mrs Joyce Ogwuezi, who said an all-inclusive spirit must be registered in the review, said the1999 constitution had been irresponsive and should be amended, noting that the sharing formula as enshrined in the amended constitution had become obsolete.

They maintained that certain sections of the constitution must be expunged or re-amended to stop gender inequality, adding that Sections 48/49 must be reviewed to accommodate additional senatorial districts at the National Assembly for all states to be occupied by a woman each.

“Since 2015, the 35 per cent benchmark for the affirmative action for women in politics drastically dropped below 10 per cent. The envisaged new constitution must truly reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the Nigerian women for their representation in politics. The collective togetherness of Nigeria would depend largely on the outcome of the constitutional review,” Ogwuezi stated.

Earlier, the president of Ijaw National Congress (INC) Prof. Ben Okaba, supported by Prof Sam Ukala, said the 1999 Constitution was skewed to short-change the oil bearing states of the Niger Delta region.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The 1999 constitution is the greatest injustice ever done to Ijaw ethnic nationality. It is satanic document. We demand 100 per cent control of our resources in the reversed constitution.”

He said four additional states, including Anioma and Oil River states should be carved out of the South South states to correct the lopsided federal structure in the country.