President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday issued a stern warning to those bent on destroying the country through promoting insurrection and burning down critical national assets, saying a rude shock awaits them, and very soon, too.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president spoke after he received briefing from the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on series of attacks on facilities of the electoral body round the country.

“I receive daily security reports on the attacks, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail.

“Insecurity in Nigeria is now mentioned all over the world. All the people who want power, whoever they are, you wonder what they really want. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time,” President Buhari said.

President Buhari recalled that he visited all the 36 states of the country before the 2019 election, “and majority of the people believed me, and the election proved it.”

He promised to continue leading the country in accordance with Constitutional provisions.

He said those misbehaving in certain parts of the country were obviously too young to know the travails and loss of lives that attended the Nigerian Civil War. “Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand. We are going to be very hard sooner than later.”

The president noted that the service chiefs and the inspector general of police had been changed, “and we will demand security from them.”

On the dangers posed to future elections by the burning of INEC facilities, President Buhari said he would give the electoral commission all it needed to operate, “so that no one would say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We’ll meet all of INEC’s demands.”

In his briefing, Prof Yakubu said that, so far, there have been 42 cases of attacks on INEC offices nationwide since the last general election in 2019.

“The 42 incidents so far occurred in 14 states of the Federation for a variety of reasons. Most of the attacks happened in the last seven months, and they are unrelated to protest against previous elections. From the pattern and frequency of the most recent attacks, they appear to be targeted at future elections. The intention is to incapacitate the Commission, undermine the nation’s democracy and precipitate a national crisis,” Prof Yakubu said.

Meanwhile, Senators yesterday said they were tired of observing the rational one-minute silence in honour of Nigerians murdered or killed.

The lawmakers’ exasperation came after they had to rise six times yesterday in respect of killings and other Nigerians that lost their lives.

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege opened the floor with the late Ahmed Gulak, the former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, who was murdered in Imo State on Sunday.

Senate leader Yahaya Abdullahi also raised a point of order 43 concerning the last week boat mishap that occurred in Kebbi State, leading to the killing of several people.

Also, the deputy Senate whip Sabi Abdullahi, raised another point of order 43 concerning consistent killings by bandits in his home state of Nigeria.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, also called for the honour to be accorded the chief of army staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a military plane crash alongside 10 other military officers near Kaduna airport on May 21, 2023.

The Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, also brought up the issue of the death of his constituents in a gas explosion.

On her part, the senator representing Adamawa Central, Aisha Dahiru, also announced the death of Alhaji Abdullahi Danburam Jada to her colleagues.

The senators observed a minute of silence one for all the deceased mentioned.

Since it was the first time senators would rise six times in a day to observe minutes of silence, the Senate president Lawan said that legislative interventions must be stepped up by the National Assembly to protect Nigerians from the heightened spate of insecurity in the country.

“Let me observe that we have observed about six one-minute silence and most of it was to pray for the repose of the souls of Nigerians who were murdered or killed by criminals.

“It is very important that we step up our legislative intervention in ensuring that we protect the lives and properties of Nigerians to reduce the incidence of one-minute silence.

“I believe that the Senate and, indeed, the National Assembly, working together with the Executive and getting the support of Nigerians, can bring the much needed succour to our people, and that is why we are here,” Lawan added.

Senate Honours Attahiru As Buhari Seeks Confirmation Of Yahaya As COAS

The Senate yesterday observed a one-minute silence in honour of the late chief of army staff, Ibrahim Attahiru.Attahiru died alongside 10 other military officers near Kaduna airport while on a national assignment.

Rising under order 43 during plenary, the chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume said the late chief of army staff should be honoured.

The Senate expressed shock over the death of the 21st chief of army staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others in a plane crash in Kaduna on the May 21, 2021.

The Senate condoled with the commander in chief of the armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria Armed Forces and Nigerians over the unfortunate incident, saying his efforts will not be in vain as he died in the service of our fatherland.

“There is the need to observe a moment of prayer and, I also urge the federal government to immortalise the late chief of army staff by naming a military structure in his honour as an appreciation. Let us delegate a team from the Senate to condole with the family of the late chief of army staff,” he said.

The Senate president, who granted the prayers, lead the red chamber to observe one-minute silence in honour of the late chief of army staff and 10 other officers that died during the Kaduna plane crash.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday forwarded a letter to the National Assembly seeking the confirmation of Farouk Yahaya as the chief of army staff (COAS).

Defence Headquarters had, on May 27, 2021, announced the appointment of Yahaya in a statement issued and signed by the acting spokesperson, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu.

Reading the Buhari’s letter during plenary, Lawan said Yahaya’s appointment was in compliance with the provisions of Section 18 subsection 1 of the Armed Forces Act 2004.

Farouk Yahaya was born on January 5, 1966. After joining the Nigerian Army, he rose to the rank of a Major General before his appointment.

Yahaya is the 22nd chief of army staff. He will be expected to build on the efforts of the late Attahiru in tackling insecurity in the country.

Bandits Kill 10 In Kaduna, Niger As Abductors of Islamiyya pupils Demand N110m Ransom

Kaduna State government has disclosed that six residents in some communities in Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Jema’a local government areas have been killed by bandits.

Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement yesterday said according to the security reports, the armed bandits invaded the community,

“The quartet killed were identified as Wakili Kon, Yusuf Joshua, Martha Ayuba, and Lami Peter.

“Wakili Kon and Yusuf Joshua were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants. One woman, Laraba Silas, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital.”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness over the incident, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the residents who were brutally killed by the bandits. The governor sent his condolences to their families, and wished the injured citizen a quick recovery.

The statement said security patrols were ongoing in the general area, as investigations launched into the attack.

Meanwhile, security agencies have also reported the killing of two citizens in Birnin Gwari and Giwa LGAs by bandits.

In Birnin Gwari, the bandits killed one Yusuffa Karami at Maikulu, while one Fanyo Bello was confirmed dead following bullet wounds inflicted by bandits at Ungwan Maikuzunniya of Giwa LGA yesterday morning.

Aruwan said security agencies also reported that a nonagenarian, Nabara Katoh had committed suicide by hanging herself at Gonan Rogo of Kajuru LGA.

Bandits yesterday attacked more communities in Mariga local government area if Niger state, killing four people

The bandits in their large numbers had on Monday attacked Kompanin Bobi about 20 kilometres away from Beri where they killed 15 people.

It was learnt that they attacked the community, dispossessing the villagers of their belongings, including food stuff and other valuables. Sources revealed that those killed during the attacks that took place at about 6am were mostly traders.

A villager, Jibril Yakubu, told LEADERSHIP that the bandits wielding AK 47 rifles shot randomly and killed the four traders who sold wares in the stores along the major road.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, Niger state command, Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached to confirm the incident but a government official who prefered anonymity said “it is true, bandits’ attacks have become a daily affairs on Tegina-Kontagora road unabated.”

Meanwhile, as Niger state government insisted that it will not negotiate ransom with bandits for the release the 200 pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School Tegina abducted last Sunday , the owners of the Islamic school have opened negotiation with the bandits

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that the school built by a retired immigration officer called Baba Lagos is managed by Abubakar Alhassan with four others, Islamic teachers.

It was learnt that the bandits had earlier demanded N110 million from the school on Monday evening since after the abduction last Sunday but that they had reduced the amount to about N8million yesterday.

The headmaster of the school, Abubakar Alhassan, confirmed to journalists on telephone that the school was contacted by the bandits and negotiation was opened with them.

He said they could not afford such amount and when the state government was contacted they refused to negotiate, or pay the ransom

Sequel to the development, the state government has posited that it will not negotiate with the bandits but had set the necessary machinery in motion to ensure the pupils were released safely.

The deputy governor Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, said, “Government is on the pursuit of the bandits and efforts are being put in place to identify them.

“The number of the kidnapped school children is not fully ascertained. However, efforts by security agencies to secure their release have been intensified.”

Bandits Kill Police Inspector, 3 Others in Katsina Village

Bandits in their large number, armed with sophisticated weapons and riding on motorcycles, yesterday invaded Zandam village in Jibia local government area of Katsina State, where they killed a police officer, three others and injured five persons in the area.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the State police public relations officer (PPRO), Gambo Isah, said the police Inspector was part of the mobile team deployed to the village to engage the bandits in a fierce gun battle and succeeded in neutralizing three of the hoodlums.

He explained: “At the scene it was discovered that three residents (all male) were shot and killed by the hoodlums while five others sustained injuries.

“The team succeeded and gunned down three of the armed bandits, one Inspector of police gallantly lost his life during the encounter.”

The PPRO added that an uncompleted clinic block was also set ablaze by the hoodlums, adding that additional team of policemen had been sent as reinforcement to the area, while injured persons were moved to general hospital

Normalcy Returns To South East

Markets, financial and other public institutions opened yesterday in all the South East states after the sit-at-home order by the IPOB group.

In Abia State, shoppers and customers besieged several markets and financial institutions to perform various commercial and financial transactions 24 hours after they obeyed the sit-at-home orders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Our correspondent who monitored the mood of two major towns of Aba, the commercial nerve of the state, and Umuahia, the state capital, reports that commercial activities began as early as 6am with commercial transporters conveying people to their respective destinations within the cities.

Traders at various markets visited by our correspondent said that they were early to their shops; however, they complained of low patronage.

Business activities, as gathered, started picking up about 10 am when shoppers from other parts of the country started arriving at the markets.

Some of the respondents including Mrs. Chinasa Iwuchukwu and Mrs. Blessing Akpan who spoke at Ariaria and Eziukwu markets respectively said that they were at the markets to replenish their stocks, stating that the IPOB sit-at-home could not allow them come to Aba on Monday.

Some customers of various commercial banks who could not withstand the stress of standing for a longtime without being attended to by staffers of various financial institutions resorted to the services of the Point of Sale (POS) operators.