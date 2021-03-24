By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

The Nigerian Navy Tuesday said it is reappraising situation to re- strategize on how to sustained the fight against maritime crime.

Incoming Flag Officer FOC, Eastern Naval Command. ENC, Rear Admiral Sanusi Ibrahim, assured officers and ratings of the Nigerian of his preparedness to lead the command in smoking out all maritime criminals operating along the coastal lines of Calabar channels.

Ibrahim gave the assurance while speaking in Calabar, during the handing over ceremony of Outgoing Acting FOC Commodore Priston Efudue at the Command’s headquarters, Eastern Naval command.

He said that the navy under his watch in Calabar, is every reappraising every situation to re- strategize on how to intensify fight against maritime crime including sea robbery and oil theft.

Ibrahim stated that a time has come when the command is going to stop at nothing to ride off off all the criminals making life uncomfortable for innocent citizens along the maritime domain.

The FOC charged officers and ratings of the command to be mindful of their responsibilities which they had sworn oath of office so that they can me the water ways peaceful for those travelling or doing business along tbe coastal lines.

Ibrahim who maintained that he is mindful of the huge responsibilities on his shoulders and solicited the patience, support, commitment and understanding of the officers to enable succeed

The new FOC stated that, as an institution, officers of the Nigerian Navy must at all times remember the oath of allegiance they took which should always be their guide.

Other events performed by the command during the ceremony were the handing and taking over of insignia and the lowering of the distinguishing flag of the outgoing Acting FOC, Commodore Princeton Efedue and the hoisting of the distinguishing flag of the new FOC.

In his words the FOC said, “We must be receptive and responsible for those placed under us in the spirit of our long cherished ethos of divisional system and reinvigorate this system by given everyone a sense of belonging” and solicited for team work as team work was the surest way of making success.

“However, I think the Nigerian Navy in the past has done a lot; we are working within the limits of what we have and are putting in our best to ensure that our maritime space is secure.