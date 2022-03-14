Wife of former Senate President Toyin Saraki, has said proponents of gender equality will strategise on the war against gender inequality.

According to Toyin, Nigerian women are facing glass barriers but added that with better engagements, such barriers would be conquered.

The National Assembly recently rejected all bills that promote gender equality and women participation in politics, an action that has raised national outrage.

Speaking on the matter, Toyin, who is the founder- president of The Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), which is a member of PMNCH, the world’s largest alliance of more than 1,000 organisations for women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health and wellbeing, said when it comes to the big decision and regulatory framework, all of a sudden, a glass wall is placed on the women.

Toyin who in January, 2022, was appointed as the WHO foundation’s Ambassador for Global Health, said women must be applauded for their dedication.

“If we are going to access the situation of gender equality across Africa, we must start by applauding the dedication of African women,” Toyin said adding that, “the African woman not only delivers a trial for Africa, the African woman works daily to contribute her quota every single hour to the development of our countries and in some countries, we have seen the recognition and respect given to women.”

“When it comes to the big decision and regulatory framework, all of a sudden a glass wall is put in front of the women. I call it a glass wall, not a concrete wall because we can see the value that equality and equity brings, we can see it through this glass wall, but when we want to reach out and touch it for ourselves, we were allowed to touch it for our children, families, husband, father’s and male partners, but when we want to touch it for ourselves and for our mothers, that is the point a small group of men, I call it a small group of men who are empowered, anybody with such a good relationship with the father we called it patriots, and that is when they remember to rise only to hold the woman down,” she added.

She said they are going to re-look at the way they engage with the war for gender equality and that they are going to exercise their voting right.

“We are going to ask our candidates questions before we vote for them, not after we vote for them. We would ask them ‘How do you feel about Gender Equality, How do you feel about Gender opportunity, how do you feel about gender equality for all?’ Not just for women, even for the disabled, children, aged and adolescent, so it’s clear with the points we have got,” Toyin added.

With the women’s protest going on in Nigeria concerning the gender bills, Toyin said the world has quite a bit more work to do.