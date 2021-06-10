Ahead of the 2023 general elections, 42 groups under the umbrella of Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), have endorsed Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, for the 2023 presidency.

They said the governor said has all it takes to save Nigeria from its present security challenges and economic woes.

The groups made their position known yesterday at a press conference held in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

NYLF national chairman, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, said Governor Mohammed’s choice came through a democratic voting process, where 145 delegates from all the 19 northern states participated.

Afiyo said of the 145 votes cast, Mohammed got 116 while his opponent, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi scored 28 votes, with one turning out invalid.

He said, “I hereby declare today, the 9th of June, 2021 that the NYLF, the umbrella body of the 42 northern youth groups have publicly endorsed Senator Bala Mohammed as our candidate for the 2023 presidential election under any political party.

“For the benefit of doubt for some of you that may not identify Senator Bala Mohammed physically, we hereby unveil the different faces of our preferred candidate and we strongly believe and truly too, that he will surely fix our dear nation – Nigeria.

“To this end, I am hereby directing all our members in Nigeria and abroad, to immediately commence consultations, lobbying and campaigning for the candidate even though we are yet to contact him.

“We want to reiterate our genuine commitment to the Nigerian project and ensure her corporate existence by putting the national interest above any other interest.

“We are aware of threats, intimations, blackmails and others, which always come after every of our endorsement from Nigerians, we are also prepared for such.

We are determined to ensure that justice and equity reign supreme in Nigeria in order to secure our future and the future of the generations yet unborn,” he said.