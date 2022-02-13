What’s your take on the forthcoming APC convention scheduled to take place anytime soon?

Convention is one of the ethics or would I say principles of politics. It’s a norm, having done congresses from wards to local governments and states, then you have to do the national where the political party would elect its leaders to man the affairs of the party. Be it the law that is about to be accented to, be it consensus, direct or indirect bills just as the law proclaims. Whatever it is, we are hopeful that by the special grace of God, come what may, the convention would hold on the slated date.

People are clamoring for a new Chairman for the APC. Do you have someone aside from the current leadership you would want to see on that sit?

At the moment, not yet because this is a ruling party. And as a ruling party, you have a leader which is the president. So these three dimensions we have, consensus, direct and indirect primaries, until we know where the leader of the party is tilting to, that is the direction we would follow because we always believe he will certainly be fair and just to us.

Most people have said the president infrastructural developmental capacity hasn’t been worthwhile, how would you rate it?

Of cause in the area of infrastructure, the president has done creditably well. Only a few would not see it because they hardly travel by road. Those who travel by road would see the massive development around. He has taken up road networks, rail, shipping, and many other things going on.

As a chieftain of the APC, would you honestly say the president has done well in the area of security?

Well … that’s one of the challenges we have. In the area of security, even if we say he has done well, people would still challenge us. People seldom look outside the box to know why it degenerated into what it is. As we know, security is the responsibility of everyone. Because one could only be amazed at what is happening especially with banditry. You would imagine that those days, those people who are taken as hostage were people you know are capable to pay for ransom. But the case is different today. You could imagine going to kidnap school children including pupils sometimes. You go and abduct primary and secondary schools children, what do you want with them? What have they done to you? It’s like a kind of syndicate trying to provoke the government. Could it be that some people are politicising insecurity just to undermine the government? You can’t tell what exactly is happening. But be that as it may, we keep hearing the president saying he would hand over a safe and successful country. So we are hopeful.

There are also feelers that your constituents are clamoring for you to come back to the national assembly to represent them come 2023, what do you have to say about that?

Well…that too will come to pass …we are hopeful. Anything can happen. We are looking into it. It all depends on God.

So what’s your advice to the president especially now that he’s going to hand over power to a new government after his tenure elapses?

Just as he’s known to always be just, let him continue to that way.