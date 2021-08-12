Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday, visited the chief of defence staff, General Lucky Irabor, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja in furtherance of his engagements towards ensuring that peace and security continue to prevail in Gombe State.

Governor Yahaya, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the meeting on the comforting role the state is playing towards hosting of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from neighbouring states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, decried the effect of insurgency and its resultant consequences on Gombe State, especially in putting a strain on its ability to adequately deliver essential services to the people.

Yahaya observed that the state is beginning to experience the effects of some un-profiled individuals who have relocated there to settle.

“Second, whenever pressure is put on the insurgents to move, they relocate and come up to settle around Gombe, that is why we need to do the correct thing by putting up proper safeguard so that we don’t allow negative effects of insurgency to come and infiltrate Gombe.

“Given the current dynamics of insecurity, it behooves on all of us to work together to aid our security personnel in the fight against all forms of criminality”.

The governor said his administration would ensure that the de-radicalisation and rehabilitation camp in the state run by the Nigerian Army for repentant Boko Haram insurgents is given all necessary support to operate effectively for the benefit of its clients and the people of the state.

The senator representing Gombe North, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, special adviser to the governor on Abuja Liaison, Hon Usman Aliyu Garry and other aides, accompanied Governor Yahaya on the visit.