Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said his administration would soon take a decision on the viability, sustainability of the establishment of the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, which was established by the immediate past administration in the state.

Abiodun, who declared that the idea behind the establishment of the institution was a good one, said the circumstances that led to its establishment, viability and cost would be taken into consideration.

The governor spoke while fielding questions from newsmen after he visited the institution as part of the election campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the local government elections coming up on July 24.

“We have appointed a committee to review all the projects that were ongoing but not completed by the previous administration and this project was reported among others.

“Now that I am here and have seen, I will go back and take my decision. Government is continuum and this administration has pledged that every commonwealth of ours that we have invested in any project, as well as that project is of socio-economic importance to our people, we will ensure its continuity”, Abiodun added.