The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, says bandits, insurgents and kidnappers will be treated “in the language they understand.”

He stated this yesterday at the closing ceremony of the chief of army staff combined second and third quarters conference in Abuja.

The army chief’s comment came amid increasing attacks by gunmen across the country, leading to killings and abductions.

Yahaya said the military remains committed to its duty of ensuring peace and security in the country.

“I would like to seize this opportunity to advise those fuelling the crises being witnessed across the country to desist from their unpatriotic acts, as we remain committed to ensuring peace returns to every part of the country in no distant time,” NAN quoted Yahaya as saying.