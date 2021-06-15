President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will transfrom the country into a major gas and industrialised nation, through the recently launched Decade of Gas Initiative.

Buhari disclosed this on Tuesday while performing the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of the Train Seven project of the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) at Finima in Bonny local government area of Rivers State.

The President said: “The focus of this administration is to boost the development of Nigeria’s abundant gas resources, strengthen the gas value chain, develop the much needed infrastructure to enhance safe operation in the sector as outlined in the National Gas Policy of 2017.

“Through the dictates of that initiative, which I recently launched, we will transform Nigeria into a major gas and industrialised nation with gas playing the key role as revenue earner.”

He stated that the groundbreaking ceremony of the NLNG’s Train Seven project was a proof that a Nigerian company can operate a world-class business safety, profitably and responsibly.

Buhari said: “This groundbreaking ceremony affords me the opportunity to congratulate the NLNG management, shareholders, NNPC, Shell, Total, Eni, for proven that a Nigerian company can operate a world-class business safety, profitably and responsibly.”

Also speaking at the event, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commended NLNG management for relocating its corporate headquarters to Port Harcourt, saying it was an attestation to the fact that the state is safe for business.

Wike, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, described the groundbreaking of the Train Seven project as a thing of joy to the people of the state.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, stated that the Train Seven was a project that will have 55 per cent Nigerian content, covering engineering, fabrication, construction and several others.

Sylva further stated that the project will also have community content in order to ensure that host communities of the project benefit directly from it.

Earlier in his welcome address, NLNG managing director, Tony Attah, said the Train Seven project will create more than 12,000 direct jobs for communities within and additional 40,000 indirect jobs.

Attah stated that the company, which is 100 per cent run by Nigerians, has distinguished itself as a development partner, by assisting government in attracting development to the country.