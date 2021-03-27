BY FRANCIS OKOYE |

Parents of Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi school girl still in Boko Haram custody, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, have decried the abandonment of their daughter, and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate her immediate release.

Reacting to alleged report the teenager is nursing her second child in captivity, her parents said Nigeria has failed Leah and pleaded with President Buhari to accept the American offer of assistance to secure the release of their daughter.­­

The parents, in a statement issued by their spokesperson, Dr Gloria Puldu, and made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend, yesterday, demanded Buhari brings back their daughter with or without children, saying she remains their child and they will take her back no matter the situation or the condition she comes back in.

The statement read in part: “Morning of March 23, 2021, was another very difficult day as we woke up to the very sad and heartbreaking rumours that Leah Sharibu, who is still in captivity for three years, has given birth to a second baby in captivity.

“It is a very big shame on President Buhari and his entire government. He has abandoned this young child in captivity. Two weeks ago, Nathan and Rebecca called on him to use the current negotiators his government is using, who have successfully negotiated and secured the release of most, if not all 300 Kankara boys from Katsina in December 2020 just six days after their abduction.

“In February 2021 , they also negotiated and secured the release of about 27 schoolboys from Kagara, Niger State, and 317 schoolgirls from Jangebe in Zamfara who all regained their freedom within few days of their abduction.

“Nigeria has woefully failed Leah Sharibu, what a very big shame. Nations all across the world value their citizens and will go to any length to rescue their adult citizens let alone their children, yet the Buhari administration has abandoned Leah Sharibu, the lone Christian girl for over three years in captivity.

“This same administration has abandoned the remaining 112 Chibok girls for almost seven years. Nigerians recently saw how the American government came to rescue one of its citizens who was abducted in Niger Republic but transported into Nigeria (another sovereign state).

“Yet Leah, a minor, has been abandoned and forgotten by her government. We know that the American government has recently offered to assist Nigeria in its fight against insecurity if the Nigerian government requests for its assistance.

“Leah’s parents are calling on President Buhari to please accept the American offer of assistance to secure the release of their daughter, especially if his current successful negotiators are not able to secure her release as they did with the recent school abductions.”