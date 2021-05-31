The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, said the Nigerian Army under his watch will defeat terrorism with modern processes, strategies and tactics.

Maj Gen Yahaya stated this on Monday during a meeting with principal staff officers, field commanders and general officers commanding (GOCs) at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

The COAS pledged to provide exemplary leadership to the Nigerian Army and serve as a rallying point for officers and soldiers while widely consulting with critical stakeholders.

“Nigerian Army of the present must by necessity with the changing nature of the current situation, sit up and develop modern processes, strategy and tactic over our enemy in kinetic and non-kinetic battles, win hearts and minds and safeguard our territory.

“This requires deliberate investment in capacity building, equipment, infrastructure, human capacity, battle orientation and combat efficiency.

“It is with this great sense of responsibility and commitment that I hereby pledge to provide exemplary and professional leadership to the NA, serve as a rallying point for all officers and men. Reposition the NA,the largest service of our Armed Forces as an effective, dependable fighting force. Galvanise our troops for successes in all operations as well as serve the NA and our country loyally.

“Since this can not be done or achieved without your individual and collective support, I shall deploy wide consultation and group decision making at all levels while working with our extant procedures and provisions and building on the foundations laid by my predecessors including the late COAS Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru,” Yahaya said.

He noted that the Nigerian Army in the 21st century must remain professional and seek to develop competencies that would make it ever ready to undertake its constitutional duties.

“It is, therefore, against this background that my mission which is a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria. To achieve this goal, my command philosophy will rest on four pillars, namely: Professionalism, Readiness, Administration and Cooperation. While pledging to lead with sense of sincerity and accountability.

“We must return to the tenets of adhering strictly to customs and tradition and ethics of our Army. The task ahead of us is enormous but so also is the strength of our common resolve to accomplish them. As your chief of army staff, I hereby restate my commitment to lead you with sincerity, with transparency and accountability at all times. I want to assure you all that I would run the army fairly and justly, giving equal opportunity to all based on individual competencies and character,” he said.

The COAS said he assumed command rather in an unexpected manner following the demise of the former COAS, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and promised to support families of fallen heroes.

“I will ensure that the Nigerian Army stands solidly behind the families of our departed colleagues . I recognise that my command of our amiable NA comes at a time our beloved country is grappling with several security challenges, success will therefore depend on collective resolve and commitment of all as well as the cooperation of our sister Services and the security agencies and indeed all other stakeholders with whom we must work in synergy. Stability and lasting development of this country calls for a joint endeavours,” he said.

He added: “In this regard, I shall follow the standing procedures for the NA but I shall also provide sufficient room for creative and transformational leadership and to ensure that through our efforts NA becomes a more formidable force for national defence and security.”

He restated his commitment to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari and assured the service’s determination to protect the nation’s territorial integrity.

“The C in C and Nigerian have pledged their confidence in the NA to defeat our adversaries, secure our territorial integrity and fortify our sovereignty in a decisive and sustained manner. Nigeria is as good as the strength of its armed forces. All hands must therefore be on deck to ensure that comes out of it present quagmire United, indivisible and prosperous state. It is a duty we should continue to bear and discharge with great devotion and sacrifice,” COAS added.