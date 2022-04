Wema Bank Plc, has been ranked among the 25 Best Workplaces where people can grow their careers in the 2022 LinkedIn top companies.

The LinkedIn Top Companies is a ranking of the 25 companies that are investing in their talents and helping people build careers that will set them up for long-term success.

Wema Bank, with an impressive track record in talent development and management, made the list by performing excellently on the seven assessment pillars used for the first annual ranking.

These were the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds.

LinkedIn listed Wema Bank’s Most Notable Skills as Banking, Banking Customer Service, Consumer Services, while its most common job titles were Relationship Manager, Service Associate, Customer Service Representative. The bank’s largest job functions were Support, Finance and Sales.

In a statement explaining the assessment pillars, LinkedIn said, “Ability to advance tracks employee promotions within a company and when they move to a new company, based on standardised job titles. Skills growth looks at how employees across the company are gaining skills while employed at the company, using standardised LinkedIn skills. Company stability tracks attrition over the past year, as well as the percentage of employees that stay at the company for at least three years.

“External opportunity looks at Recruiter outreach across employees at the company, signalling demand for workers from these companies. Company affinity, which seeks to measure how supportive a company’s culture is, looks at connection volume on LinkedIn among employees, controlled for company size. Gender diversity measures gender parity within a company and its subsidiaries.

“Finally, educational background examines the variety of educational attainment among employees, from no degree to PhD levels, reflecting a commitment to recruiting a wide range of professionals,” he pointed out.

It further disclosed that the insights were sourced from LinkedIn Talent Insights, including the parent company and majority-owned subsidiaries.

Commenting on Wema Bank’s favourable ranking, chief human resource officer, Ololade Ogungbenro, expressed delight and that it affirmed the financial institution’s commitment to talent development and staff welfare.

“We take it as a sacred duty at Wema Bank to develop talent and ensure that all is well with our team members. We don’t compromise on staff welfare and development. Creating a happy and conducive work environment for everyone to attain the highest level possible is a major corner piece of our human resources policy. So, the LinkedIn Top Companies is a welcome validation of our efforts,” she said.

LinkedIn Top Companies is the latest favourable ranking for Wema Bank, which was also rated highly in the 2021 KPMG Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey.