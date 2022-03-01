Wema Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering and educating Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with skills and knowledge on current business trends.

The divisional head, Retail Business, Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, said this at the bank’s first quarter SME webinar series themed ‘From Talent to Wealth: Building your Talent into a Successful Business.’

The webinar, he said, was one of the bank avenues to bridge the enterprise knowledge gap and grow Nigeria SME space. Ifebogun stressed the significance of SMEs to the economic growth of any country, highlighting Wema Bank’s strides in the SME segment and the importance of participating in such knowledge sharing sessions.

“We understand the need to focus on this segment of the economy, and we will continue to support SMEs with funds, help them harness their skills and equip them with knowledge on current business trends to help them upscale. This is our first SME webinar of the year 2022, but the 5th edition we’ve done since we started the SME webinar series,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on ‘Developing talent and building it into a successful business’, director, Siren and Suave Entertainment Limited, Oluwole Idowu, said innovators and serious-minded entrepreneurs need first to identify their talents, then market and make revenue from it.

Idowu further counselled creative artists to see themselves as a product and sell themselves as one, saying one needs to be intentional when choosing a manager because it is crucial to harnessing their talent and building a brand.

Reiterating the importance of identifying talent and applying creativity in building a business, the deputy general manager, Creative Industries, Bank of Industry, Uche Nwuka, said individuals need to identify their talent and conduct market research in the industry they are interested in, as well as develop their character.

“As an SME business, you need to be skilled in your area of interest, understand the key elements of business growth, conduct extensive market research, understand your financial needs, have knowledge of growing a customer base and learn to update yourself. Your talent will drive your business idea, and a good business idea will generate revenue,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief digital officer, Wema Bank, Olusegun Adeniyi, stated that, “technology is the biggest enabler in today’s world, around which businesses revolve. We have experienced digital disruptions, leading to success stories and improved services across all sectors. In this digital age, building your talent into a successful business requires a high level of creativity and innovation.”

Adeniyi highlighted some of the opportunities for creatives in the entertainment, hospitality, digital marketing, fintech and health care sectors, urging young innovators and SMEs to focus on building in-demand skills, creating channels to market themselves, protecting themselves through legal guidance, and giving back to society.