Wema Bank has said, there is the need to reduce emissions that contribute to the dangerous effects of climate change, in the future.

The head, Corporate Sustainability & Responsibility, Wema Bank, Mrs Abimbola Agbejule, who stated this while highlighting the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) her bank is doing in this regards, noted that, “we are already suffering the consequences of global warming, and as a socially responsible organisation, Wema Bank commits to environmental sustainability through several initiatives.”

“We use LED bulbs which require 40% less energy usage. We also have an effluent water management system at the head office which aids wastewater recycling. Our generator shutdown policy reduces daily diesel consumption and carbon emission, while also improving work-life balance,” she disclosed.

Agbejule added that Wema Bank’s other environmental sustainability practices include a dual toilet flushing system in all its facilities to conserve water for other uses, while virtual meetings, videoconferencing and carpooling aid reduction of carbon emissions.

The bank, she said, also engages in community and coastal clean-ups, as well as advocacy to prevent environmental pollution.

Stating that the bank owe it a duty to protect the environment so as to protect the bank, its stakeholders and the future, she added that, “the world is experiencing intense drought, storms, flooding and heatwaves, among other outcomes that are destroying livelihoods and communities. We all need to act to save our world, hence our commitment to environmental sustainability at Wema Bank.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wema Bank had earlier adopted environmentally friendly innovations by powering 23 of its branches nationwide with solar energy, which has helped reduce carbon emission by over 800 metric tonnes.

Another of its initiatives, PurpleWorks, electronic correspondence and document management system has reduced paper usage by 80% and improved operational efficiency, while 46 branches enlisted under its recycling initiative have generated over 7000kg of recyclables to boost a cleaner environment.