Wema Bank has held its first customer forum in 2021 for Northern and Abuja customers on what the bank is doing and plans for the next few years.

The bank, which described the customers as High Network Individuals (HNI), said a number of transformations have taken place in the bank since it began its digital quest some ten years ago.

The bank said the forum became necessary to improve its customer relations, intimate customers with future plans and also correct the impression that the organisation operates only in the south west of the country.

In a remark the managing director/chief executive officer of the bank, Mr Ademola Adebise, said that the bank is one of the digitally dominant financial institutions in the country, adding that apart from the physical branches, the institution is also doing a lot to make sure that customers get top-notch services at their fingertip.

Ademola said with ALAT one of the flagship services of the bank, Wema Bank is one of the leading Fintechs in Nigeria adding that the bank is the first bank to create a position for e-Naira; “you can stay in your office or even in your bedroom and transact your business”.

He noted that even though the bank had faced some challenges like other business entities in the past, it has come out stronger and ready to compete with other banks, especially those referred to as big banks in the country.

In his submission, the bank’s chief financial officer, Mr Tunde Mabawonku, pointed out that, in the last few years the bank had debunked the notion that it was only a South West Bank by opening many branches in Abuja and other places.

According to him, “To show that we are ready to compete favourably with others, we have been renovating 10 branches and opening five new ones in the last few years.

“Wema bank has also been strong with retail banking and we are building on that, presently we have over 1 trillion in deposits from less than N300 billion. In the next three years we want to be a dominant digital bank and strategically relevant in digital banking.

“Even in places that we do not have branches we are strategically relevant in the daily lives of Nigerians,” he said.

The forum had customers of the bank from across the north, mainly Kano, Minna, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kogi states among others.