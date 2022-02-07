Wema Bank Plc has announced the commencement of registration for the third edition of Hackathon, its creative platforms for tech and innovation enthusiasts, dubbed Hackaholics 3.0.

According to the bank, the Hackathon provides tech enthusiasts and innovators with a unique platform to unleash their creativity, exhibit innovative solutions that will battle some inherent societal challenges, network with like-minded tech-savvy individuals, show off their skills, and win great prizes.

Registration for Hackathon 3.0 which began on the 5th of February will run till the 12th of February 2022. The bank, in a statement, noted that, Hackaholics 3.0 is aimed at solving some specific challenges across multiple sectors by introducing innovative products or services.

Participants will be expected to come up with solutions centered around scaling MSMEs, Financial Inclusion drive, scaling the health tech space and providing business and individuals with access to credit facilities.

“This Hackaholics platform remains an excellent opportunity for participants to challenge themselves to solve a problem that impacts the life of Nigerians and Africans at large,” the bank said.

