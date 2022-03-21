ALAT by Wema Bank, has announced its sponsorship of the 26th Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).

The game, which began on March 16, will run till March 27, 2022, at the University of Lagos.

This edition of the NUGA games will see over 5,000 athletes from 75 accredited universities compete in 16 sporting events, across designated centres. Participants are drawn from the federal, state and private universities across the country.

Asides from sponsoring the ongoing games, ALAT also renovated the University of Lagos indoor sports centre. Speaking on the sponsorship, head, Marketing Communications & Investor Relations, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola stated that the bank is always eager to support young Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ALAT is honoured to be sponsoring the NUGA games. We are always looking for ways to invest in young Nigerians and sports is one of the pivotal touchpoints of Nigerian students. The NUGA games have united over 47 universities in 26 years, and we are proud to be a part of that rich youth history in Nigeria.

“ALAT focuses on being audacious, limitless, aspirational and timeless, and these young sports stars embody these values,” Falola said.

ALAT has continually supported youth-oriented activities including its sports partnership with SociaLiga, the ALAT Food Challenge, Hackaholics amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT