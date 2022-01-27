Wema Bank Plc, has rewarded 71 customers in its ALAT January edition of 5for5 promo. The divisional head, Retail Banking, Wema Bank, Dotun Ifebogun, and other top staff of the bank were present during the presentation of the cheque.

A quick sensitisation programme was held to educate other traders about digital banking, and other options and services that will help them optimize their finances for the future.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ifebogun reiterated that the promo has enabled ALAT by Wema Bank to foster more direct relationships, while pushing digital adoption with its customers across the country.

“We are very happy that we are helping our customers smile into the new year. Our aim is to educate customers on various ways they can operate their Wema account using functions such as the USSD code and the ALAT app rather than visiting a physical bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world is changing and it is important to encourage our customers to explore various possibilities. Since June, we have awarded prizes worth about 21 million naira and the gifts have changed the lives of our customers,” he said.

Also in attendance, the Task Force chairman of Adem Industrial Commercial Complex Market, Orile, Lagos, Alhaji Hakeem Oluwa, thanked Wema Bank for their presence and support towards the market. He was grateful for the retail outreach, noting that ”this will let more people be partakers of the blessings from ALAT.” The consumer promo, which is changing many lives, is an effort from Nigeria’s first digital bank, ALAT by Wema to reward customers for their loyalty and also encourage them to conduct transactions with the different modes including the ALAT app, USSD code, amongst others.

In seven months, the 5for5 promo has produced six millionaires and gifted consolation cash prizes ranging from N10,000 to N100,000.

The promo has seen ALAT by Wema reward 426 customers with N21 million in seven months. All customers conducted at least five transactions with their account and maintained a balance of N10,000 by the end the month.

ADVERTISEMENT