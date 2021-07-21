Wema Bank, through its product, ALAT, has restated its commitment in providing advisory services for small and medium scale enterprises through loans and other business support initiatives.

ALAT by Wema, on July 15, 2021, hosted the first edition of its Talk Series targeting the young Nigerians. The session which was held on the social networking application Clubhouse, was themed, ‘Wealth Creation and Wealth Management for Nigerians Under 30’.

The session was moderated by personal finance guru, Tosin Olaseinde with the chief digital officer Of Wema Bank, Olusegun Adeniyi, and popular Nigerian Vlogger, Sisi Yemmie as speakers.

The ALAT Talk Series is one of the many ways the bank is showing support for young Nigerians across the country and in its first session, they provided an opportunity to discuss key issues such as money and finance as well as business management and entrepreneurship.

For Tosin Olaseinde, her foray into the promotion of financial literacy began when she kept getting broke despite earning a considerable wage. Yemisi Odusanya, popularly known as Sisi Yemmie, on the other hand, was able to monetise her skills and things she loves doing. Now, she is a renowned vlogger making money from her vlogs, meal plans and recipes.

Olusegun Adeniyi shed more light on the role of the fintech industry in empowering young Nigerians. He also elaborated on ALAT by Wema and the bank’s role in supporting young Nigerians through various youth-focused initiatives. ALAT and Wema have jointly provided advisory services for small and medium scale enterprises through loans and other business support initiatives.

The head, marketing, corporate communications and investor relations, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola said: “ALAT is truly with its customers all the way. Recently, we opened an SME school to aid the growth of SMEs in the ecosystem. We have our customers and the youths at heart and we will further support them in our capacity.”